Jackie Evancho asks to meet with Trump about transgender rights

Updated: 4:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 4:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PITTSBURGH —
A performer at President Donald Trump's inauguration took to Twitter on Wednesday to speak out against the administration's move to withdraw guidelines rolled out by former President Barack Obama's administration on the rights of transgender students.
The Washington Post reported that Pittsburgh opera singer and "America's Got Talent" alum Jackie Evancho, who sang the national anthem at Trump's inauguration, tweeted that she was "obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide."
Evancho's sister, Juliet, is transgender.
"@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts," Evancho, 16, added in a second tweet.
