Ivanka Trump's son crawls for first time in White House

Updated: 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
WASHINGTON —
The Trump family had many memorable moments during the weekend of the presidential inauguration, but at least one of them wasn't related to politics.
Since her father took the official oath of office last week, Ivanka Trump has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her family's new life in the White House.
On Wednesday, President Trump's eldest daughter shared a video of her youngest son, Theodore Kushner, crawling for the first time.
"There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend, including one for baby Theodore, who crawled for the very first time in the White House!" she captioned the video.
In the clip, Theodore can be seen trying to scoot across the floor before his mother and his older sister, Arabella, swoop in to help.
At first, Theodore seems a little shy about all the attention, but before long, he's back on the move.
"He's moving!" his proud mother said as Theodore crawled away from her.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have three children together: Arabella, 5; Joseph, 3; and Theodore, 9 months.
