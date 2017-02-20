Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 10:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Several retailers recently announced that they would stop or limit sales of Ivanka Trump’s merchandise, with some claiming sales, not politics, as the reason behind the decisions.
But her brand might not be in serious jeopardy after all, as her perfume maintains spots on Amazon's bestsellers list.
>> Nordstrom removing Ivanka Trump brand clothing, cites sales
>> Ivanka Trump disputes reports Nordstrom is dropping her brand
Her sales were so high that her fragrances took up three spots on the bestseller list this week.
The 3.4 fluid-ounce Ivanka Trump eau de parfum spray for women maintained the No. 1 spot on Monday morning. The roller ball version of the perfume snagged the No. 2 spot, and the 1.7-ounce spray sat at No. 3.
Trump's fragrance is described on the site as an “alluring and feminine floral Oriental” scent that is a “symbol of grace and beauty.”
Amazon bestsellers are determined by their popularity in comparison to similar items on the site, meaning that Trump's perfume beat out dozens of other brands to earn the top spots.
>> Report: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls instructed employees to trash Ivanka Trump merchandise signs
Critics of President Trump started a #GrabYourWallets campaign shortly after his election win as a form of boycott against Trump family merchandise. Within the last few weeks, Nordstrom has dropped the first daughter’s line altogether, while T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have simply stopped promoting her products in their stores.
