Police search for multiple gunmen in NW Atlanta

    Updated: 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Ivanka Trump shares sweet photo of son, 'personal assistant Theodore,' in White House

    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    By Nicole Moschella

    Rare.us

    WASHINGTON —

    Every busy mom is a pro at multitasking.

    As a mother of three young children, Ivanka Trump can multitask with the best of them. Before her father moved into the White House, she ran her own fashion company while raising her family. By the looks of it, the work never really stopped.

    On Tuesday, the president's eldest daughter shared a sweet moment with her “personal assistant.” Looking very official in the halls of the White House, Trump takes what appears to be a serious phone call as her youngest son looks playfully at the camera.

    “Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore," she captioned the moment.

    The photo quickly went viral on Instagram, with more than 219,000 likes.

    Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore.

    Earlier Tuesday, she shared another behind-the-scenes look at her father in action as commander-in-chief.

    “At last week’s meeting of the @whitehouse Business Advisory Council, one of the key items on the agenda was leveling the playing field for women in the workforce, including female small business owners–a topic of critical importance,” she wrote alongside the photo.

