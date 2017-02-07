Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
WASHINGTON —
Every busy mom is a pro at multitasking.
As a mother of three young children, Ivanka Trump can multitask with the best of them. Before her father moved into the White House, she ran her own fashion company while raising her family. By the looks of it, the work never really stopped.
On Tuesday, the president's eldest daughter shared a sweet moment with her “personal assistant.” Looking very official in the halls of the White House, Trump takes what appears to be a serious phone call as her youngest son looks playfully at the camera.
“Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore," she captioned the moment.
The photo quickly went viral on Instagram, with more than 219,000 likes.
Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore.
A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on
Earlier Tuesday, she shared another behind-the-scenes look at her father in action as commander-in-chief.
“At last week’s meeting of the @whitehouse Business Advisory Council, one of the key items on the agenda was leveling the playing field for women in the workforce, including female small business owners–a topic of critical importance,” she wrote alongside the photo.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}