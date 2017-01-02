By Melissa Gotleib

Ivanka Trump looked back on 2016 and shared a family photo in social media posts Saturday as she celebrated New Year's Eve and the last night of Hanukkah with her husband and children.

In one post, Trump, Jared Kushner and their stood happily in front of a menorah.

“New Year’s Eve + Last Night of Chanukah,” she wrote on Instagram.

