Updated: 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FAIRBANKS, Alaska —
An Alaska mayor's viral Facebook post about finding two children alone inside a running car in a supermarket parking lot has sparked a heated debate among parents.
"I am so angry right now," Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly wrote Dec. 20. "I just stood next to an UNLOCKED car, running with keys in the ignition with TWO little kids in the back seat. Fred Meyer parking lot. People everywhere. 10 minutes I stood there. Finally, Mom came out with Starbucks. I tried talking to her, warning her about her choice. She kept saying 'they're fine' and she was angry with me. Not even a 'thank you.' Unreal. Do NOT leave your kids alone in a running car, especially with unlocked doors. And YES (Fairbanks police) will be calling her."
I am so angry right now. I just stood next to an UNLOCKED car, running with keys in the ignition with TWO little kids...Posted by Jim Matherly on Tuesday, December 20, 2016
In a follow-up comment, Matherly clarified that the children – one sleeping, one playing – were about 4 and 6 years old.
The post prompted hundreds of reactions and comments.
