Iranian infant will be allowed into U.S. for heart surgery

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery now will be allowed to travel for the emergency procedure, The Associated Press reported.
The family had an appointment in Dubai to get a tourist visa, but it was abruptly canceled earlier this week after President Donald Trump announced his executive order on immigration banning travel to the U.S. by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran. Four-month-old Fatemeh Reshad was forced to return home.
Iranian doctors told the child's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery — and maybe several — to correct serious heart defects, or she would die, according to her uncle, Samad Taghizadeh, a U.S. citizen who lives in Portland, Oregon.
Cuomo said Manhattan's Mount Sinai Medical Center had offered to perform the critical surgery, but the family finally chose to do it in Portland both because of the hospital's pediatric cardiology expertise and proximity to the baby's uncle and grandparents.
"This evening we were pleased to learn that the federal government has now granted Fatemeh Reshad and her family boarding documents to come to the United States," the governor said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the International Refugee Assistance Project and their partners to ensure this baby receives the treatment she needs, and fight for those being unfairly shut out of America's gates by this policy."
Cuomo said he worked with the organization to help secure a government visa waiver of Trump's order.
"Bizarrely, the federal ban would prevent this child from receiving medical care and literally endanger her life," Cuomo said. "It is repugnant to all we believe as Americans and as members of the human family."
