Iowa boss to take all 800 employees on cruise

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WATERLOO, Iowa —
Temperatures will be dropping in Iowa next week, and it’s going to be cold. Really cold, as in single-digit temperatures for overnight lows.
That’s no concern for 800 employees at a Waterloo cabinet business, because they are heading south for a week-long Caribbean cruise that will paid by the company’s president.
Bertch Cabinet president Gary Bertch told workers last week that since the company met its goal, they would be going on a cruise that included a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Bertch had offered the cruise as an incentive earlier this year, the newspaper reported.
Bertch told the Courier that the company chartered four planes that will fly into Miami on Jan. 8. Employees will stay at “a nice five-star hotel” before boarding a cruise ship at PortMiami on Jan. 9. This cruise will last a week, and workers will return for work on Jan. 16.
It’s the first time since 2005 that Bertch has rewarded employees with a cruise. He began offering winter vacation incentives in 1989, the Courier reported.
“We went to Acapulco that time,” Bertch said. “We did several cruises to various locations, various ports. And we did Hawaii. That was probably our biggest trip.”
Now, after some lean years, the cruise is back on the company agenda.
“We finally got into the black again last year after we made it through the recession (that began in 2008),” Bertch told the Courier. “We were anticipating we’d have better sales again this year. We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals.”
Bertch is excited to announce a company wide vacation! We will be closing all facilities January 9-13 so we can set...Posted by Bertch Cabinets on Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}