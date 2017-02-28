Follow us on

Amazon server down; Internet issues persist across US

    Updated: 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    Internet stumbles as Amazon S3 server goes down

    Servers
    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
    File photo

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Update: Amazon servers started to recover around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after problems first surfaced with the company's S3 cloud storage.

    However, problems persisted on the East Coast and impacted other Amazon services.

    Original report: If the internet isn't working as expected, it could be all due to Amazon's S3 cloud storage.

    Many sites are either failing fully, missing multimedia or running extremely slowly, The Register reported

    AWS, or Amazon Web Services, says it isn't an outage but instead "increase error rates" for its cloud service. 

    It started about 12:45 p.m. ET at a facility on the East Coast, USA Today reported.

    Sites like Imgur and Medium have been affected.

    The Verge is reporting that consumers are having difficulties with Alexa and Nest's app that connects to home thermostats.

    Ironically, the popular website isitdownrightnow.com, which monitors web functionality, is also down because of the glitch.

    Amazon is working on fixing the situation, but there is no timeline as to when services will be fully restored, The Verge reported.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

