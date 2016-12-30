Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OMAHA, Neb. —
An inmate at a Nebraska jail was taken to the hospital earlier this week after she hit her head while jumping for joy at news of her imminent release, according to a report.
The inmate suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to 911 dispatch reports obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.
The inmate was not identified. Her head apparently hit the top bunk of a bunk bed at the Douglas County Correctional Center in Omaha, the World-Herald reported.
An ambulance took her to Creighton University Medical Center for treatment.
