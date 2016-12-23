By Bob D'Angelo

An Indiana woman is facing felony charges after police say she beat her two young sons for opening their Christmas presents early, WGN reported.

Sascha Collins, 36, of Greenfield is accused of hitting both boys, ages 7 and 9, with a belt buckle on Sunday, throwing them against a wall and biting one of them, police said. The boys’ teenage sister discovered the boys’ injuries, removed them from the house and alerted police, WGN reported.

“When we see these types of things happen it breaks our hearts knowing that this is going on. We try to see that it was just a kid’s excitement and that is what we want for them to have, excitement around Christmas time,” Derek Towle, acting chief for Greenfield police, told WISH.

According to court documents, in an interview with police, Collins called her children “disrespectful and out of control.” She says she spanked them and knows she “went overboard.” She also told police she doesn’t remember everything because she “just lost it.”

Collins faces felony charges of battery.