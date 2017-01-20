Inauguration of Donald Trump: Protesters, police clash

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 11:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Police and protesters clashed Friday morning as activists took to the streets in opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump.
In downtown Washington, police wearing bright yellow jackets confronted protesters weraing all black with what appeared to be pepper spray, The Associated Press reported. The activitsts carried signs denouncing capitalism and Trump.
January 20, 2017
BREAKING: Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration, restaurant windows smashed.— The Associated Press (@AP)January 20, 2017
BREAKING: Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration, restaurant windows smashed.— The Associated Press (@AP)
Videos posted to social media showed protesters smashing the windows of nearby businesses and throwing trash cans into the street. About 100 protesters changing "hands up, don't shoot," were cordoned off by police, according to the AP.
A helicopter hovered overhead.
"No KKK, no fascist USA, no Trump," activists chanted as they carried signs down 7th street.
At one point, authorities deployed tear-gas canisters to disperse protesters gathered in Franklin Square, according to the Washington Post.
January 20, 2017
Tear-gas canisters being deployed at Franklin Square.— Doris N. Truong (@DorisTruong)January 20, 2017
Tear-gas canisters being deployed at Franklin Square.— Doris N. Truong (@DorisTruong)
