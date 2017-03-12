Follow us on

Posted: 11:36 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017

'Ice house' appears after five days of frigid cold

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WEBSTER, New York —

A homeowner along Lake Ontario found out what happens when strong winds and frigid temperatures batter a house over five days.

Photos and video of the “ice house” were posted to social media by photographer John Kucko.

A blizzard swept through the northeast blanketing the area with snow.

