Updated: 2:42 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 2:42 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHICAGO —
The husband of a terminally ill Chicago author is sharing his emotional reaction to the viral "dating profile" that his wife wrote for him.
Jason Rosenthal – whose wife, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, recently wrote a New York Times column titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" – told People magazine that he didn't know "exactly what she was composing."
"I was with her as she labored through this process, and I can tell you that writing the story was no easy task," Jason told People. "When I read her words for the first time, I was shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised at the incredible prose given her condition and, of course, emotionally ripped apart.”
He said he doesn't have his wife's way with words, "but if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story – ours," People reported.
">March 8, 2017
Husband of dying author who wrote heartbreaking dating profile for him speaks out
In her column, Amy, known for her children's books and the memoir "Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal," wrote about how she hopes her husband will love again after her death.
"I'm facing a deadline, in this case, a pressing one," wrote Amy, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. "I need to say this (and say it right) while I have a) your attention, and b) a pulse."
Amy, 51, then described her husband of 26 years in a mock dating profile.
"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she wrote.
Amy called Jason an "absolutely wonderful father" and a "dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion."
She added: "Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.
"This is a man who emerges from the minimart or gas station and says, 'Give me your palm.' And, voila, a colorful gumball appears. (He knows I love all the flavors but white.)
"My guess is you know enough about him now. So let's swipe right."
">March 5, 2017
After learning she didn't have long to live, she composed a dating profile for the man she'd leave behind
