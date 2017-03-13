Hunters saw off elk antlers, leave carcass to rot, officials say

By Jared Leone

Wildlife officials are asking for help in finding the people who sawed off the antlers of an elk and left the carcass rotting in a field in Kentucky.

Kentucky conservation officers said the illegal act took place in October near Bear Fork and Gibson Branch.

“The antlers were sawed and the meat left to ruin, which means someone has the antlers and people around them must know about it,” officials said in a post on Facebook.

The culprits are believed to have been part of a guided tour, officials said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the prosecution of the violators.