Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By FOX23.com
TULSA, Okla. —
Hundreds packed a Tulsa church Wednesday to learn more about their rights as immigrants living in the area.
Some attending said they’re worried, especially after a number of immigration raids took place across the country over the weekend.
Local Hispanic organizations and the Mexican Consulate from Little Rock held a forum on immigration to calm those fears at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa.
Rodolfo Quilantan, the head of the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, which also oversees the state of Oklahoma, said that the office has been flooded with phone calls.
SEE MORE: Immigrant protected under Obama program detained near Seattle
Quilantan said people are asking about moving to Canada or even back to Mexico.
Forum leaders talked about Miranda Rights, what people should do if immigration enforcement knocks on their door and the delegation of parental rights in case of deportation.
SEE MORE: Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary city status
The Mexican Consulate has a mobile office that visits Tulsa at least once a month.
CIAM Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos 1-855-463-6395
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}