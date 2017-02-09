Huggies develops diapers for smallest babies

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Huggies has come up with a new product that is designed for the smallest of consumers -- a new diaper sized for nano preemies.
Nano preemies, according to Huggies, are babies who are born premature, but who weigh less than 2 pounds.
Neonatal intensive care units have had difficulties finding diapers for babies that small, so the diaper company worked with nurses and other healthcare professionals to come up with the Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diaper.
The diapers, which are barely the size of an adult's hand, went from design phase to shelves in only six months.
Included in the design are smaller fasteners, a narrower absorbent pad so babies can tuck their legs into a fetal position and a soft liner that is said to be gentle to the fragile, underdeveloped skin.
Nine NICUs tested the diapers before the general release.
Huggies said that both their Nano and Micro Preemie diapers go through a hand inspection and are individually folded.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}