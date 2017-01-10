Follow us on

Updated: 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

How to uncover Netflix’s 76,000 secret categories

Netflix photo
Pascal Le Segretain
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Did you know that Netflix has more than 76,000 hidden categories of movies and TV shows?

The topics range from spy movies to British crime to zombie shows, so there’s something for everyone.

Business Insider, with help from The Atlantic, Google and Netflix, uncovered two simple hacks to find your next movie or show to binge.

Watch the video below:

 

