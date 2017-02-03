How much does a 2017 Super Bowl commercial cost? Watch 5 new ads

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Kara Driscoll
Dayton Daily News
Several companies have released commercials set to play during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, when more than 188 million people will watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots.
Ad buyers estimate the average cost of a 30-second advertisement crept up to $5 million this year for the Super Bowl, a slight increase from the $4.8 million average in 2016.
1. Mr. Clean stands up for women in new commercial
Procter & Gamble’s Mr. Clean will air in a 30-second Super Bowl clip, that shows “few things are sexier than a man who cleans,” according to the Cincinnati-headquartered company.
2. Budweiser ad designed to send a message about “not backing down from beliefs and dreams”
This commercial will take viewers back in time. Anheuser-Busch is running a 60-second advertisement about the American dream, and it focuses on the company’s history and the beer company founder, Adolphus Busch.
3. Kia’s commercial features Melissa McCarthy
Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero” serenades Melissa McCarthy as she embarks on an adventure to save the world. This commercial addresses environmental issues in a lighthearted way, while promoting Kia’s hybrid 2017 Niro.
4. T-Mobile starts a dance party
Rob Gronkowski, Terrell Owens and Justin Bieber show off their “unlimited moves” in this cellphone coverage commercial. Bieber even puts on a tuxedo and black-rimmed glasses to explain the evolution of football celebrations.
5. Buick commercial stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton
“If you can’t believe your eyes when you see the new Buick, then you’re in for a big surprise,” according to Buick. Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr star in “Not So Pee Wee Football,” and cause havoc at a children’s football game.
