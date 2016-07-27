How to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts all month long

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It’s “Freebruary” at Krispy Kreme this month, meaning you have a chance to get a free doughnut all month long.
Buy a cup of the new "Smooth" or "Rich" brews and get a free original glazed doughnut every time you visit until Feb. 28.
Both blends are made from 100 percent Arabica beans. Krispy Kreme recommends you choose the “Smooth” blends for subtle and easy drinking and “Rich” for a more bold experience.
“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a news release. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”
The offer cannot be combined with any other coupons and is valid at participating locations only.
