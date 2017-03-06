By Michelle Ewing

"House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon must not be a fan of real-life political drama – at least not when it comes to President Donald Trump.

According to the Huffington Post, the man behind the popular Netflix series posted a series of tweets arguing that Twitter should delete the president's account.

"Only one person on @Twitter is President of the United States. That comes with a supreme and unique responsibility unlike any other user," Willimon wrote Saturday. "What the President tweets has real and significant impact on the business of governance, world affairs and national security."

Willimon went on to call Trump's tweets "a national security threat."

"It emboldens our enemies to take advantage of his flagrant shortcomings," he wrote.

Willimon's remarks came after Trump, without providing evidence, took to Twitter to accuse former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones before the election.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump wrote.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, denied Trump's claims.

