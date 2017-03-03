By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

A Boca Raton-area woman is accused of tossing a pot of chicken — hot broth and all — onto a man lying in bed late Wednesday.

The partially cooked meal left burns across the man’s back and shoulders, Palm Beach County sheriff’s records state. The man and 57-year-old Sandra Guardiola had been arguing Wednesday night about years of relationship turmoil.

Guardiola was intoxicated, the man told deputies. He became fed up with the argument and left the room to take a shower and then lie in bed. Guardiola followed him to the bedroom.

She broke items in the home, an arrest report said. Deputies noticed broken glass scattered across the floor. Guardiola took the man’s phone and threw it outside. He took her’s and tossed it outside, as well.

The man then returned to the bedroom and lay on the bed. Guardiola stormed into the kitchen, where a pot of chicken was cooking.

She threw the chicken on him, the man said. A deputy noticed minor burns across his body, according to the report.

The man then went outside to grab his phone. While he was calling 911, Guardiola reportedly swung a hammer into the left side of his head, leaving a golf-ball sized bump.

When a deputy spoke with Guardiola, who had walked to a neighbor’s, she appeared intoxicated, the report said. She denied attacking the man, saying he had assaulted her.

Guardiola was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Thursday on aggravated battery charges. She was being held in the jail early Friday on a $10,000 bond.

Court records show that in early January Guardiola was arrested on a battery charge after she allegedly attacked the same man. The state did not file charges against Guardiola in that case.