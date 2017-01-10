Hostess recalls holiday Twinkies

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hostess has recalled its popular Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.
The recall was issued after a milk powder used in the Twinkies coating tested positive for salmonella, the FDA reported.
The milk powder originally was recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.
There have been no reports of illnesses and none of the Twinkies coating tested positive for the bacteria, but Hostess said it's issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."
The recall applies to White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with the UPC code 88810911571, sold in packs of 9.
Consumers are being told to return the uneaten products to the story where they purchased for a full refund.
Call 1-800-483-7253, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Central time with any questions concerning the recall.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}