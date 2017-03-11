Host of CNN’s 'Believer' criticized for eating human brain

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An American scholar and writer is being criticized for eating a human brain in his new television documentary.

>> Read more trending news

In the first episode of CNN's new series “Believer,” Reza Aslan met with the Aghori, a nomadic religious sect based in India that practices several unusual ceremonies, including cannibalism and smearing ashes on faces.

While staying with the Aghori, Aslan drank alcohol from a human skull, and ate a cooked piece of brain, the Telegraph reported.

Aslan posted his impressions on Facebook and Twitter, writing "Want to know what a dead guy’s brain tastes like? Charcoal. It was burnt to a crisp!"

The secretive sect is generally opposed by mainstream Hindus who have criticized Aslan for featuring them on his show, Fox News reported.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress, tweeted her disappointment over the show.

"While good people across our country are working hard to increase mutual understanding and respect between people of different religions," she tweeted. "I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism."

In a news release, CNN praised the new show's viewing figures, pointing to its place as the as the top-rated program in its time-slot among 18- to 34-year-olds.

">March 6, 2017