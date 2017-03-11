Host of CNN’s 'Believer' criticized for eating human brain

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:06 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An American scholar and writer is being criticized for eating a human brain in his new television documentary.
In the first episode of CNN's new series “Believer,” Reza Aslan met with the Aghori, a nomadic religious sect based in India that practices several unusual ceremonies, including cannibalism and smearing ashes on faces.
While staying with the Aghori, Aslan drank alcohol from a human skull, and ate a cooked piece of brain, the Telegraph reported.
Aslan posted his impressions on Facebook and Twitter, writing "Want to know what a dead guy’s brain tastes like? Charcoal. It was burnt to a crisp!"
The secretive sect is generally opposed by mainstream Hindus who have criticized Aslan for featuring them on his show, Fox News reported.
Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress, tweeted her disappointment over the show.
"While good people across our country are working hard to increase mutual understanding and respect between people of different religions," she tweeted. "I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism."
In a news release, CNN praised the new show's viewing figures, pointing to its place as the as the top-rated program in its time-slot among 18- to 34-year-olds.
">March 6, 2017
Want to know what a dead guy's brain tastes like? Charcoal. It was burnt to a crisp! #believer— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan)#believer— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 6, 2017
Want to know what a dead guy's brain tastes like? Charcoal. It was burnt to a crisp!
">March 7, 2017
2/ I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism.— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard)March 7, 2017
2/ I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism.— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}