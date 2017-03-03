Horse back to work after collapse in Central Park

By Jared Leone

A carriage horse is back to work after collapsing during a morning walk in Central Park Feb. 21.

Witnesses claimed the horse collapsed causing alarm from animal rights groups, however, the carriage driver said Max tripped and fell around 10 a.m. near Tavern on the Green in Central Park.

The horse was taken to a stable and cleared by a veterinarian before going back to work Monday, according to the New York Post.

“On Friday, they said he was good to go once the blood work came back and said that everything was fine,” driver Chris Emanus said. “(Monday) is his first day back. We gave him the weekend off.”

Emanus, 45, told the New York Daily News that Max fell when he came back to work after spending eight months at a farm in upstate New York. Max was wearing shoes for the first time in months and tripped on a crack, Emanus said.

“That happens all the time with horses. With new shoes sometimes they’re not comfortable,” Emanus, who has driven carriages for 20 years, told the Daily News. “I’m one person who doesn’t take any chances with my horses, none whatsoever.”

NYCLASS, an animal rights group working to end the use of horse carriages in New York City, said the animals are stressed by the constant work and subjected to abuse.

“Horses don’t just collapse. Something happened -- and the city should get to the bottom of it and make sure it never happens again,” spokesman John Collins told the Daily News. “They should conduct an immediate investigation into the health and whereabouts of this horse, including allowing an independent vet to examine the animal.”

Christina Hansen, a spokesperson for the carriage industry, told the Post that the animal rights group is making an issue out of nothing.

“(The horse) tripped and fell, and he was examined by three mounted officers at the park and was cleared to return to the stable pending a vet exam,” Hansen said. “He was found to be completely uninjured and absolutely fine.”

The New York City Department of Health was notified about the incident.

"The horse returned immediately to its stable and was examined by a private veterinarian who determined Max to be healthy,” Julien Martinez, a spokesman for the department said in a statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to ban the use of horse carriages in New York City, according to the Daily News. However, a plan he proposed that would have allowed them in Central Park, but banned them on the streets of Manhattan failed to get support.

The Humane Society of the United States is also asking for an end to the horse carriage industry.

"In the wake of this reported incident of Max's alleged collapse while pulling a carriage in New York City, and the dozens of other documented calamities over the years involving carriage horses on crowded streets. The HSUS reiterates our support to finally bring an end to the abuses within the carriage horse industry," Marty Irby, senior advisor at HSUS, told The Dodo.