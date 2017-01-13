Homeowner finds woman’s body in storage bin on front lawn

By Tony Thomas

WSBTV.com

Gwinnett County police are investigating a woman’s body that was dumped in a plastic storage bin the front yard of a Lawrenceville home.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. by a homeowner who found the body.

Police say the woman, a black female, is beginning to show signs of decomposition, so there is no known age range.

They believe the victim was killed somewhere else and then brought to the home on James Road and dumped in the front yard.

"We can tell you that the body has not been at this location for longer than 24 hours. The homeowner reported that they did not see that in their front yard yesterday. We do not have the manner and cause of death. I do not know of any obvious signs of trauma or a gunshot wound,” Gwinnett County police Cpl. Deon Washington said.

Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke with the homeowner who spotted the body.

I just can’t imagine somebody dumping something in front of the road in the yard, dumping during the day. I don’t think they view life preciously. They think it’s just trash," Sharon Hammock said. "That’s basically what they did. They just put a body in a thing and threw it,” Sharon Hammock said."

Police said they have been dealing with an illegal trash dumping problem in the area, and believe that may be why someone chose that spot to dump the storage bin.

Officers are working to identify the victim and notify her family.

Investigators said they will have more answers after an autopsy is performed.



