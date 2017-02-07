Hillary Clinton takes jab at Michael Flynn after his resignation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
NEW YORK —
One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s top critics throughout the 2016 presidential election was former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Flynn was an early surrogate of President Donald Trump and a frequent guest on Republican-leaning Fox News programs. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn led the crowd in chants of “lock her up” due to allegations that Clinton mishandled classified information via a private email server. Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., also made references to the debunked “pizza-gate” conspiracy theory, whose proponents falsely claim that a family pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., is the home of a child-sex ring run by Democrats.
On Monday night, Flynn learned that Clinton doesn’t forget.
Following Flynn’s late-night resignation, Clinton’s official Twitter account subtweeted a longtime aide who seemed quite pleased.
“Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession… https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/ … xo Philippe,” Philippe Reines wrote.
His pun about “COMETS” is a direct reference to the “pizza-gate” theory, which centered on a pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong.
On her own account, Clinton made quick reference to Reines’ tweet.
“Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news…” Clinton wrote.
Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news...
