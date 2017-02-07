Hillary Clinton says 'the future is female' in new video

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Frank Luna
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. —
Hillary Clinton has put her disappointing presidential defeat behind her and is back on a campaign trail of sorts. She offered her first public statement since President Donald Trump’s inauguration to promote the Makers Conference, which focuses on women’s rights and achievements.
Clinton praised the organizers behind the Women’s March that drew millions of women to massive rallies all over the globe on Jan. 21 in protest of Trump’s presidency, and she said in the minute-long video that the future belongs to women.
"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world," Clinton said.
Related: Washington Women's March crowd surpasses inauguration attendance
She continued, "We need strong women to step up and speak out. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure."
"Remember, you are the heroes and history-makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again -- never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world."
The Makers Conference started Monday and runs through Wednesday with the theme, "Be bold."
Clinton has mostly kept a low profile during the early days of Trump’s presidency. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, but lost the Electoral College vote. Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Though Trump has come under fire from women’s organizations for his alleged lewd past behavior, he has denied all accusations of impropriety.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}