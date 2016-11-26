Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:32 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 | Posted: 6:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump travel ban: 'This is not who we are'

Related

View Larger
Hillary Clinton photo
Chip Somodevilla
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children's Defense Fund's Beat the Odds Celebration at the Newseum November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. This was the first time Clinton had spoken in public since conceeding the presidential race to Republican Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photos: Protesters rally, travelers detained after Trump signs immigration ban gallery
Photos: Protesters rally, travelers detained after Trump signs immigration ban

Hillary Clinton Stories

More

President Donald Trump headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

As protests against President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban erupted Saturday at airports across the country, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke out on Twitter.

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution," she tweeted Saturday night. "This is not who we are."

>> See the tweet here

">January 29, 2017

Trump signed an executive order Friday that institutes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.

>> Read more trending stories

Late Saturday, New York U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order banning the U.S. from deporting valid visa holders or people with approved refugee applications who have been detained in connection with the ban. 

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 