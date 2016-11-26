WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children's Defense Fund's Beat the Odds Celebration at the Newseum November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. This was the first time Clinton had spoken in public since conceeding the presidential race to Republican Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As protests against President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban erupted Saturday at airports across the country, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke out on Twitter.

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution," she tweeted Saturday night. "This is not who we are."

>> See the tweet here

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017 ">January 29, 2017



Trump signed an executive order Friday that institutes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.

Late Saturday, New York U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order banning the U.S. from deporting valid visa holders or people with approved refugee applications who have been detained in connection with the ban.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.