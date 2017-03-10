Hillary Clinton debuts new haircut

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed the 16th annual Global Leadership Awards on International Women's Day. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the 2017 Girls Inc. New York luncheon celebrating women of achievement at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on March 7, 2017 in New York City.

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hillary Clinton, who addressed the 16th annual Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards on Wednesday, debuted a new hair style the same day.

The awards ceremony, which honors people who support women in leadership roles, was held on International Women's Day.

>> Read more trending stories

The former Secretary of State and presidential candidate sported the new 'do while speaking in a video she posted to Snapchat.

“Stand up, resist, run for office,” Clinton encouraged her followers.

">March 9, 2017

Clinton spoke at the 2017 Girls Inc. New York luncheon in New York the day before, where she sported a longer style.