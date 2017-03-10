Hillary Clinton debuts new haircut

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 5:10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hillary Clinton, who addressed the 16th annual Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards on Wednesday, debuted a new hair style the same day.
The awards ceremony, which honors people who support women in leadership roles, was held on International Women's Day.
The former Secretary of State and presidential candidate sported the new 'do while speaking in a video she posted to Snapchat.
“Stand up, resist, run for office,” Clinton encouraged her followers.
March 9, 2017
"Stand up, resist, run for office" - Hillary Clinton on Snapchat #InternationalWomensDaypic.twitter.com/7xqTLv2ude— Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos)
"Stand up, resist, run for office" - Hillary Clinton on Snapchat
Clinton spoke at the 2017 Girls Inc. New York luncheon in New York the day before, where she sported a longer style.
