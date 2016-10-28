Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
A photo of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appearing to read a newspaper headline about Vice President Mike Pence's use of private email while he was governor of Indiana has gone viral.
According to the Huffington Post, Clinton was flying from Boston to New York on Friday when fellow passenger Caitlin Quigley sneaked a snapshot of the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, who was sitting in coach next to aide Huma Abedin. In the image, which Quigley shared with some friends, Clinton seems to be looking at the front page of USA Today Weekend. The top headline? "Pence used personal email in office."
">March 3, 2017
@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable. pic.twitter.com/oia1ARiZ0g— Pere Noel (@RealSaintNick6)@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable. pic.twitter.com/oia1ARiZ0g— Père Noël (@RealSaintNick6) March 3, 2017
The image quickly made its way onto social media, where supporters of Clinton – who was widely criticized for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state – called the picture ironic.
">March 3, 2017
"It's like rain on your wedding day!" https://t.co/U6Oo8mlBG6— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona)https://t.co/U6Oo8mlBG6— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2017
"It's like rain on your wedding day!"
">March 4, 2017
There's a special kind of irony to real life these days https://t.co/mukiXdZRco— Kim Mulholland (@Kim_Mulholland)https://t.co/mukiXdZRco— Kim Mulholland (@Kim_Mulholland) March 4, 2017
There's a special kind of irony to real life these days
">March 4, 2017
Headline says it all. And oh the sad irony continues. What part of the game is this? #withher #hrc https://t.co/2bwgI9c3B8— Rachel (@RBunny)#withher#hrchttps://t.co/2bwgI9c3B8— Rachel (@RBunny) March 4, 2017
Headline says it all. And oh the sad irony continues. What part of the game is this?
Last week, The Indianapolis Star reported that when he was governor, Pence used a personal AOL account to communicate with advisers on various topics, including homeland security. Indiana law doesn't bar officials from using private email.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: As governor, Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct state business
"There's no comparison there whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice of having a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials," Pence said, according to ABC News.
