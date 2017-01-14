Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

High school math homework contains inappropriate questions

Math problems
Taidaishar / Flickr
Math problems

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PERKASIE, Pa. —

Officials at a Pennsylvania high school have apologized after students received sexually inappropriate questions for a homework assignment, including subjects about sexual assault and prostitution.

>> Read more trending stories

KYW reported that a math equation given to students at Pennridge High School in Perkasie follows up with a multiple choice statement: "Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing." 

After doing the math, the answer choices were boyfriend, brother or father, KYW reported. 

The next question also references Angelou, with the statement that "Trying to work as a single mother, she worked as a pimp, prostitute and ___."

Students then had to work out the equation and fill in the blank either with bookie, drug dealer or nightclub dancer, KYW reported. 

Pennridge School District officials said in a statement that the assignment was “downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources.

"It is not part of our approved curriculum."

The district apologized for the question and said they have taken steps to make sure that never happens again, KYW reported.

">January 12, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Dave Baker

Dave Baker - The Home Fix It Show

Saturday mornings from 9am till Noon Dave Baker is WSB's resident household repair and home improvement expert. He provides a multitude of tips and advice on planning, building and fixing up around the house

  • Call the show! 404.872.0750 or 1.800.972.8255

 
 