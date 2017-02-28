By Theresa Seiger

A van plowed into a group gathered at the start of a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday in Alabama, injuring at least 11 people and prompting officials to cancel the day's celebrations, according to multiple reports.

Footage from the parade route in Gulf Shores on Tuesday morning showed multiple people being checked and treated for injuries on the street.

According to WALA, a vehicle hit several Gulf Shores High School band members who were lined up to march in the Fat Tuesday parade.

WKRG reported that 11 band members were injured. Three of them were in critical condition immediately after the accident.

"A teenage band had just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind," Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown told WKRG. "The vehicle was a part of the parade."

The accident was reported at 10 a.m. CST as the parade was set to kick off. Just minutes after the scheduled start time, city officials took to social media to warn revelers that the parade would be delayed.

The parade was ultimately canceled "due to an injury at the start of the lineup," according to Gulf Shores officials.