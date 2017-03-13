Here's why Zac Posen won't be dressing Melania, Ivanka Trump

By Nicole Moschella

Rare.us

It looks like we won’t be seeing Ivanka or Melania Trump wearing anything by Zac Posen anytime soon – unless they buy it off the rack.

According to The Daily Beast, Posen has joined a long list of high-fashion designers who won't be dressing the Trump family, including Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet, Phillip Lim and Marc Jacobs.

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen told The Daily Beast. “I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

>> Read more trending news

Right now, Posen said he has “no current plans to dress members of the first family.”

"Right now, I’m staying away from bringing my brand into politics. There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me — deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood, and women’s rights. These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal."

But Posen believes other designers should be “cautious” when it comes to sharing their political views.

"You can’t market or commercialize feminism as an entity. One has to be careful. I aim to be about powerful women in my clothing. It’s important that I support the amazing women that I’m able to work with. It’s a message about creativity and process. And being able to self-create is the message I want to share to the generation of young people being born now."

Read more here.