Here's what's inside the gift bags given to Oscar nominees

Updated: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
Even if for those that don’t win, Hollywood stars at this year’s Academy Awards are going home with a nominee swag bag filled with various goodies, including a pelvic floor exercise tracker, sweat-absorbing armpit pads and a Hawaiian vacation.
The bag is worth six figures and is only available to people nominated in the top 5 categories.
Those nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director will get the goodies, even if they go home without the coveted golden statuette.
The host of the evening, Jimmy Kimmel, will also receive one of the bags.
"People are excited -- is the word I would use -- judging from the number of calls we get from people's assistants and agents wanting to make sure we have the correct address to deliver the bag," Lash Fary, the curator of the fabled bags and founder of Distinctive Assets, told CNN. "When people hear there's a gift bag worth six figures being given out, we actually get calls from those not in the categories we gift."
According to Fary, the most popular gift to date has been an opportunity from Halo Purely for Pets that allows stars to make a 10,000 meal donation to an animal shelter of their choice
“The most redeemed item in the history of doing this has been from Halo,” Fary said. “Again this year, Halo Purely for Pets is allowing the nominees to make a 10,000 meal donation to an animal shelter of their choice. Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Rosamund Pike, Ethan Hawk, so many celebrities have redeemed that particular option.”
Here are other items included in the bag this year:
HAZE DUAL V3 VAPORIZER
The Haze Dual V3 is the first and only dual chamber vaporizer in the market. This premium vaporizer provides ultimate portability, longer sessions, and infinite versatility. It is also compatible with every type of material, including dry blend, e-liquid, oils, and concentrates. Its small size, replaceable batteries, pre-packable canisters, and multiple different options to vape make the Haze Dual V3 the most portable and complete vaporizer for outdoor lovers: www.hazevaporizers.com
OOMI
Oomi turns your ordinary home into an intelligent smart home. Check-in on loved ones from anywhere in the world or have your lights turn on when you get home. The best part? Oomi is as simple as a handshake so anyone will feel comfortable setting up their new smart home. The starter kit retails for $599. It includes Oomi Cube, Oomi Touch, Oomi Dock, two Oomi bulbs and one Oomi Plug: http://www.oomi.com
Opal® apples can’t be compared to an everyday apple. These sunny fruits are like none other — with a beautiful appearance, distinctively crunchy texture, floral aroma and a sweet, tangy flavor. But one of the most incredible and natural features of this apple is that it does not brown after cutting. So an Opal® a day will keep your salads — and your kids’ lunchboxes — crisp and fresh. Opal apples are Non-GMO Project verified. Nominees will receive a case of Opal apples each month for a year (October thru July) and be able to participate in the Opal Apple Youth Make a Difference initiative. Opal is known as the apple with a purpose: http://www.opalapples.com
A year’s supply of Healing Saint Luminosity Skin Serum which uses polypeptide complex and natural botanical extracts to gently and effectively reduce the appearance of fine lines, fade age spots, minimize uneven tones and increase luminosity. Bonus Gift: Healing Saint Hair Follicle Stimulant which replaces what has been lost due to aging and replenishes the essential growth factors, preventing further hair loss: http://www.drjane360.com
5 nights/6 days in a luxurious villa on Kauai’s sunny South Shore: www.koloalandingresort.com
LOST COAST RANCH
Fully-private 3-day mansion stay to experience the sublime beauty of the Pacific Ocean at the magnificent and unique Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California. This magical retreat offers superb living space with 18 bedrooms for up to 10 guests, gourmet catering and farm to table dining. Hike the nearby forests, stroll along the beach or take in the sunrise and sunsets from the wrap-around deck in an idyllic setting: http://www.loastcoastranch.net
ALEXIS SELETZKY, CELEBRITY TRAINER
Package of 10 Personal Training Sessions with one of Los Angeles’ premier trainers, Alexis Seletzky. With a diverse clientele and multiple services ranging from nutrition counseling to physical therapy, your physical fitness regimen will reflect both quality and discretion.
BANGARANG
The Positive Cube is a handmade wooden box filled with 199 cards of positive actions and quotes. For every Positive Cube purchased, a donation is made to a charity or a cause: www.gobangarang.com
BELLDINI
Personally curated wardrobe for each nominee from Belldini, a leading manufacturer of women’s fashions for over 35 years, offers everything from cardigans and pullovers to twinsets and leggings. Their extensive collection of high-quality apparel allows the active woman to seamlessly transition from day to evening: www.belldini.com
CASPER
Our responsive dual-layer pillow is engineered to stay supportive, cool and comfortable throughout the night – regardless of your sleeping movements: www.casper.com
CHAPSTICK
New ChapStick® Total Hydration Moisture + Tint is the first-ever tinted lip balm from the experts in lip care. This tinted moisturizer features a formula with 100% naturally sourced ingredients that deliver long lasting moisture, plus a hint of alluring color specifically formulated to enhance the lips’ natural color. The Total Hydration Moisture + Tint formula is comprised of premium ingredients, including Rosehip Oil, Jojoba Oil and Avocado Butter, and is available in three shades – Rose Petal, Coral Blush and Merlot: www.shopchapstick.com
CHOCOLATINES
Chocolatines’ Drunken Fig Cake Bites: the first of Chocolatines’ new line of luxury brownies, this cabernet sauvignon infused confectionery is flecked with cabernet-soaked figs: www.chocolatines.com
CHUBBY CHIPMUNK HAND-DIPPED CHOCOLATES
Designer Book Box with Hand-Dipped Truffles: these decadent, hand-dipped chocolate truffles come beautifully packaged in an original custom box. They are part of our artisan line using only the freshest gourmet ingredients and no preservatives. Our truffles are handmade in small batches to ensure perfection in every bite: http://www.chubbychipmunk.com
Anytime® allows anyone to learn the core skills of adult Hands-Only CPR in just 20 minutes using their own personal kit. The program also includes other lifesaving techniques such as child CPR, choking relief and AED awareness. This kit from the American Heart Association is designed to be shared among close family and friends: www.heart.org/cpranytime
CRAYOLA
Each nominee will receive a customized box of 64 count Crayola My Way crayons personalized with his/her name on the front along with a colorful image to celebrate their Oscar nomination. Inside will be a special gold crayon created just for the nominee with his/her name on it: www.crayola.com/myway
CURLEE GIRLEE
Children’s book, empowering young girls to love all their unique features: www.curleegirlee.com
DANDI PATCH
Award-winning underarm patch that solves the embarrassing problem of sweat marks for both men and women. The most discreet and effective product available: www.dandipatch.com
ELVIE
Limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app): www.elvie.com
GOLDEN DOOR
A week of total mind, body and spirit renewal at the world’s #1 destination spa. Golden Door gives 100% of its net profits to end child abuse and transform young lives: www.goldendoor.com
GRAND HOTEL EXCELSIOR VITTORIA
Located high on a cliff overlooking the Bay of Naples in Sorrento, Italy, the luxurious, family-owned Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria offers spectacular views of the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius and is the perfect gateway to nearby Naples, Ischia, Capri and the Amalfi Coast. The 92-room, five-star hotel’s gourmet restaurant, Terrazza Bosquet, headed up by Michelin-starred Chef Luigi Tramontano, offers an elegant combination of regional and Mediterranean classics. Nominees will receive 3 complimentary nights in a Suite: www.exvitt.it
GRAND HOTEL TREMEZZO
The spectacular Grand Hotel Tremezzo is located in the heart of Lake Como. From its unique lakeside position, this authentic Art Nouveau Palace offers unparalleled views of Bellagio and the Grigne Mountains. Nominees will receive 3 complimentary nights in a Suite: www.grandhoteltremezzo.com
HAPPIEST TEE
Luxury American-made t-shirts and sweatshirts that celebrate your happy place: www.happiesttee.com
HYDROXYCUT PLATINUM
This premium 5-in-1 formula combines high performance weight loss plus essential vitamins & minerals, active probiotics and antioxidants in a state of the art formula: www.hydroxycut.com
JULES K.
jules k. offers unique, luxury handbags made in the USA with a fun anteater pattern: www.julesk.com
LIZORA
“Your masterpiece of green beauty.” Purity in the form of Pu-erh Tea, all-in-one natural nourishment for your skin: http://www.lizora.com
Amazing Medice Foot Care Kit stops pain from cracked heels and make heels smooth and crack free: www.medicehealth.com
MOUS FITNESS BOTTLE
Multipurpose fitness bottle designed to provide a healthier more hygienic way to hydrate and fuel your body by reducing the ability of bacteria accumulation. Perfect, for shaking supplements, infusing waters and enjoying smoothies on the go: www.mousfitness.com
MUSCLETECH NITRO-TECH CRUNCH
NITRO-TECH® CRUNCH bars are a gourmet, high-performance protein energy bar from MuscleTech®. Featuring 22g of high-quality protein, 5g of fiber and gluten free, these bars offer guilty indulgence without the guilt, and truly are the superior protein bar – more protein, fewer carbs and better taste: www.muscletech.com
NAMIRA MONACO
The Limited Edition Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch is crafted with precision to make a fine jewelry collectible, inspired by the stars: www.namira.mc
NATIONAL PECAN SHELLERS ASSOCIATION
A jar of freshly harvested pecans are a delicious heart healthy snack packed with vitamins and nutrition: www.ilovepecans.org
OXYGENETIX
A 10-year supply of revolutionary Oxygenating Foundation (breathable formula that promotes healing and provides complete coverage) and Oxygenating Moisturizer (attracts oxygen while delivering PCA, HLA and Multi-Tocophenals): www.oxygenetix.com
PARK AND BUZZ
Our baguette studs are hand-made high-quality earrings crafted with solid sterling silver, plated with 18k gold and inlaid with cubic zirconia. With each purchase, we proudly support global and local charities: www.parkandbuzz.com
REIAN WILLIAMS FINE ART
A Master of Emotive Realism: www.kunstlerstudios.com
REST-RITE SLEEP POSITIONER
Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner literally saves relationships! Instead of pushing your partner over all night because of snoring, you can just pick one up from your bedside table and pop it on his back or shirt with its medical grade adhesive … within seconds you have solved the problem. Now when your partner tries to roll onto his back, this positioner will give a gentle nudge to go back to his side without even waking him up: www.restrite.com
ROUGE MAPLE
For discerning palates, gourmet fine foods, featuring the unique flavor of rouGe 100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup: www.rougemaple.com
SLIMWARE
Chic plates with portion control disguised in the design: http://www.slimware.com
SWEETCHEEKS CELLULITE MASSAGE MATS
Sit on your SweetCheeks for a daily 30-minute massage to increase circulation and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Just sit again every day to maintain your results. Nothing to plug in – powered by you: www.sweetcheekproducts.com
THE LOVING SOMM
Personal in-house sommelier services by NYC sommelier Lelañea Fulton specializing in palate identification & training, cellar building, advising & purchasing of a personal wine collection. Fulton has personally selected a bottle of artisanal boutique production grower champagne for each nominee: www.thelovingsomm.com
WATCH YA’ MOUTH
Mouth guard party game: www.wymgame.com
WOOSH BEAUTY
When it comes to beauty, Woosh® is all about helping you get it on, literally! With a full line of innovative items (from a stamp-on eye brush to spin-on lip gloss and more) Woosh Beauty is focused on application. We’re dedicated to making makeup smarter, faster, and more convenient without ever compromising on quality, because results matter most. Nominees will receive the full Woosh Beauty Collection including MMS (Mobile Makeup System) Bag, Fold Out Face, Essential Brush Set, Corner Brush Eye Stamper, Flex and Curl Mascara & Lash Shield, Spin on Lip Gloss Duo and more: www.wooshbeauty.com
YOGAJEWELZ
14K solid gold and diamond encrusted OM Bracelet: www.yogajewelz.com
“We seek out fun, fabulous, indulgent and even functional products and services,” Fary told Elite Daily. “We aren’t concerned with the price tag. We simply want to compile a gift bag where busy celebrities can find new beauty products, off-the-beaten-path trips and even items to share with their children and pets.”
The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
