You may think more of President Donald Trump when you think of pointed exchanges on Twitter, but, it seems, he’s not the only one crafting 140-word commentary.

Following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Thursday that upheld a temporary restraining order on the Trump administration’s travel ban, Hillary Clinton jumped into the fray trolling Trump with a tweet that read, “3-0,” apparently referring to the vote by the three-judge federal appeals court panel. The three judges ruled unanimously.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was quick to answer Clinton’s tweet Thursday night, tweeting, “PA, WI, MI,” a reference to the “must-win” states during the 2016 presidential election. Clinton lost all three of those states – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan – to Trump.