Here's what to have in your snow emergency kit

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live in a region where snow may hit during the winter?

You may want to consider putting an "emergency kit" in your car in case of severe winter weather.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution compiled a list of items to put in a such a kit, including the following:

– A high-powered flashlight, ice scraper, a mini Coleman lantern with an "emergency" blinker setting, plenty of extra batteries, some orange traffic cones and a whistle. If your car breaks down on the side of the road, you want to be able to alert other drivers. If you've run off the road and landed in a ditch, no one will be able to spot you, and you might not be able to get back up to the road. You want someone to be able to hear or see you to come to your aid.

– A very thick, plush, warm blanket, sturdy walking shoes, umbrella and a few clothing items, including gloves and a hat. Also include a candle in a coffee can and a windproof lighter. If you run out of gas, or are forced to sit in standstill traffic for a while, you'll want to be able to stay warm.

– First aid supplies including scissors, tweezers, Neosporin, iodine, wound cleaner, bandages of varying size and sterile pads. If you or your traveling companions are hurt and can't go anywhere for a while, you want to be able to administer some initial aid.

– OTC medicines like cough/cold tablets, cough drops, eye drops and nasal spray. If you're on prescription drugs, it would be good to keep a supply on hand as well. If you have allergies, you want to keep an extra inhaler or EpiPen.

– Personal hygiene items like toothpaste and toothbrushes, mouthwash, deodorant and towelettes. If you have a baby or elderly relative, you'd definitely want to stock the pertinent items necessary for weathering an overnight in unpleasant surroundings.

– A few things to eat and drink, especially water.

– A cellphone charger and solar-powered charger. If your car wrecks, or the battery dies, you want to be able to stay in touch.

– Consider packing an ice and snow scraper/brush and a snow shovel, depending on how much snow your region normally gets.