Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 9:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 2:57 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Here’s how to watch the inaugural balls on TV, online and live-streamed

Related

Donald Trump Sworn In As President of The United States of America gallery
Donald Trump Sworn In As President of The United States of America
View Larger
The Inauguration of Donald Trump photo
Evan Vucci
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

More News Headlines

More

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The business part of inauguration is over, and now that the parade has ended, the balls will begin in Washington D.C. 

President Trump and his wife, Melania, and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be attending three balls to celebrate the inauguration, according to organizers. Two of the balls will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The Trumps will attend the Armed Services Ball to be held at the National Building Museum.  

Complete coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration 

Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Read Donald Trump's inaugural speech - full transcript

Here’s how to watch:

The major networks will have specials on Friday night that will include coverage of the balls.

Cable networks CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC and others will also be covering the balls, as will Telemundo.

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post, C-SPAN and Bloomberg Politics, have partnered with YouTube to stream the day’s events.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 