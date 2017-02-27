Here's how the Oscars mix-up for Best Picture happened

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Warren Beatty (C) explains a presentation error which resulted in Best Picture being announced as 'La La Land' instead of 'Moonlight' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The audience at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was visibly confused Sunday night when crew rushed the stage during "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz's acceptance speech for Best Picture.

Before long, Horowitz looked to the crowd and said: "You guys, I'm sorry, no. There's a mistake. 'Moonlight,' you guys won Best Picture."

"Moonlight" did, in fact, win Best Picture. The card that presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were given was that of Best Actress, which Emma Stone won for her role in "La La Land."

But many people were confused about what happened and how the snafu had occurred. Stone had already received her award.

"I opened the envelope and it said: Emma Stone, 'La La Land,'" Beatty told the Oscars audience. "That's why I took such a long pause and looked at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

"I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card that entire time, so whatever story … I don't mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card. So I'm not sure what happened," Stone told reporters after the incident.

#Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win - 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/iB6TLxyTn5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) #Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win — 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/iB6TLxyTn5— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

">February 27, 2017

According to the Los Angeles Times, the accident was a result of a process in which duplicate envelopes are produced for each category winner.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company responsible for organizing results and monitoring distribution of awards at the Oscars for the last 83 years, creates two copies of each winning envelope "partly as another security measure and also to aid the show's flow," the Times reported.

Crew members wait at each end of the stage with signature briefcases holding the results, which they give to presenters.

"The remaining, unstuffed envelopes and nominee cards are shipped to a second secret location, just in case some disaster prevents access to the completed sets. After the ceremony, unused cards and envelopes are destroyed by an industrial document-destruction company," according to the Times.

The wrong card was handed to Beatty on Sunday.

A zoomed in photo showed Beatty holding the envelope for Best Actress.

">February 27, 2017

PricewaterhouseCoopers apologized Sunday night.

"We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture," the company said in a statement. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."