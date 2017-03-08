Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:39 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 10:24 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Carlin Becker
March 8th marks International Women’s Day, and the women of the First Family made sure to celebrate the occasion.
In an Instagram post, President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, shared that she spent the day visiting the UN Foundation and Girl Up to hear from young women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
“I am so inspired by these amazing young women on International Women’s Day,” she wrote as the caption for her video. “They are the future! Thank you to the UN Foundation and Girl Up for a great day of learning and activities focused on STEM.”
In the video, the first daughter says, “These awesome girls in STEM really inspire me,” before the women standing next to her shouted, “Happy International Women’s Day!”
First Lady Melania Trump also made sure to honor the special day, sharing her own Instagram post and writing, “Celebrated #internationalwomensday in the White House with incredible women.”
The First Lady held an International Women’s Day luncheon at the White House, during which she spoke about equality, freedom and women helping each other achieve success.
“As an immigrant myself, having grown up in a communist society, I know all too well the value and importance of freedom and equal opportunity -- ideals which this great nation was founded and has continued to strive towards throughout its history,” she said at the luncheon. “There remains far more brutal and terrifying incarnations of actual gender persecution which we must face together, such as forced enslavement, sexual abuse and absolute repression of far too many women and girls around the globe. We must remember these women in our daily prayers and use our combined resources to help free them from such unthinkable and inhumane circumstances.”
Several successful and powerful women, including Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Susan Collins, second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte, were reportedly in attendance.
Celebrated #internationalwomensday in the White House with incredible women
A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on
