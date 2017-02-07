Cox Media Group National Content Desk
More than 125 companies have joined in on a court brief opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
The amicus brief – a document that is filed by people or groups that are not a directly a party to a court action, but have an interest in it – was first filed this weekend by 96 mostly tech companies. Thirty-one companies joined in on that brief Monday, bringing the total number of signers to 127.
According to The Associated Press, about 58 percent of the engineers and other high-skill employees in Silicon Valley were born outside the U.S.
The president’s travel ban went into effect on Jan. 27. The executive order called for a suspension of the U.S. refugee admissions program for 120 days, a ban on Syrian refugees entering the country and a ban on entry of refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, among other immigration restrictions.
A federal appeals court temporarily halted the ban on Friday, allowing immigrants to come into the country. The court will listen to federal attorneys and attorneys for the states of Washington and Minnesota, the states that asked for a temporary restraining order, when a hearing is held on Tuesday.
Here’s a list of the companies that have signed the amicus brief.
A Medium Corporation
AdRoll
Adobe Systems
Aeris Communications
Affirm
Airbnb
AltSchool, PBC
Ampush LLC
Ancestry.com
AppNexus
Appboy
Apple
Asana
Atlassian Corp
Autodesk
Automattic
Box
Brightcove
Brit + Co
Brocade Communications Systems
Bungie
CareZone
Casper Sleep
Castlight Health
Cavium
Checkr
Chegg
Chobani
Citrix Systems
ClassPass
Cloudera
Cloudflare
Copia Institute
Coursera
DocuSign
DoorDash
Dropbox
Dynatrace
Engine Advocacy
EquityZen
Etsy
Evernote
Facebook
Fastly
Filed on Sunday:
Flipboard
Foursquare Labs
Fuze
General Assembly
GitHub
Glassdoor
GoPro
Google
Gusto
HP
Handy Technologies
Harmonic
Hipmunk
IAC/InterActiveCorp
Indiegogo
Intel
Jand, Inc. doing business as Warby Parker
Kargo Global
Kickstarter, PBC
Kind
Knotel
Levi Strauss & Co.
Linden Lab
LinkedIn
Lithium Technologies
Lyft
Managed By Q
Mapbox
Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart
Marin Software
Medallia
Meetup
Microsoft
MobileIron
Motivate International
Mozilla
Netflix
Netgear
New Relic
NewsCred
Pandora Media
Patreon
PayPal Holdings
Pinterest
Planet Labs
Quora
RPX Corporation
Reddit
Rocket Fuel
SaaStr
Salesforce.com
Scopely
Shift Technologies
Shutterstock
Slack Technologies
Snap
SpaceX
Spokeo
Spotify USA
Square
Squarespace
Strava
Stripe
SurveyMonkey
TaskRabbit
Tech:NYC
Tesla
Thumbtack
TripAdvisor
Turn
Twilio
Twitter
Uber Technologies
Udacity
Via
Wikimedia Foundation
Workday
Y Combinator Management
Yelp
Zendesk
Zenefits
Zynga
Sources: ABC News; CNN; The Associated Press
