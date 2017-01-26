Health care worker appears to attack woman, 94, in shocking video

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 4:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
Police are searching for a Houston area caregiver accused of striking an elderly woman in a shocking webcam video.
According to KHOU and KTRK, Memorial Villages police say surveillance footage from Jan. 1 shows home health care worker Brenda Floyd, 59, hitting 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten for giving "people food" to her dog.
The victim's son set up the webcam after seeing bruises on Bratten, who has Alzheimer's, police said.
Floyd, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 215 pounds, police said. Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to her arrest. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
