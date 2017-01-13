Follow us on

Posted: 3:58 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Hazmat team called after Alaska Airlines flight attendants fall ill on flight

Alaska Airlines
(Alaska Airlines)

By KIRO7.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. —

Two Alaska Airlines flight attendants were treated after falling ill during a flight from Seattle to San Jose, California, on Thursday evening.

Alaska Airlines officials said flight attendants on Flight 322 noticed a light, white, powdery substance coming out of a galley ceiling vent

The flight landed just before 7 p.m. at Mineta San Jose International Airport and the San Jose Fire Department responded with hazmat units.

Officials confirmed that powder fell from an air vent and triggered a hazardous material response.

Crews inspected the substance and it is believed to be residue left over after de-icing the plane. Alaska Airlines officials said the de-icing fluid is non-toxic. 

One flight attendant was taken to the hospital.

There were 180 passengers on the flight along with six crew members. Passengers did not report feeling sick.

