Half-eaten shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Updated: 3:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 3:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By WFTV.com
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. —
A half-eaten shark washed ashore over the weekend in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, surprising beach-goers.
Some posted graphic photos of the shark on Instagram. Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tamra Marris said the shark appeared to be a blacktip or spinner shark.
"It is unknown what type of predator bit the dead shark or how far offshore it was," Marris said in a statement.
Thousands of blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters each year to mate and eat.
While it's not uncommon to see sharks in the water, this photo is a powerful reminder that there's always a bigger predator out there.
