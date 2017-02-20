Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 3:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Half-eaten shark washes ashore on Florida beach

New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Renee Johnson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. —

A half-eaten shark washed ashore over the weekend in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, surprising beach-goers. 

>> Read more trending stories

Some posted graphic photos of the shark on Instagram. Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tamra Marris said the shark appeared to be a blacktip or spinner shark. 

"It is unknown what type of predator bit the dead shark or how far offshore it was," Marris said in a statement.

READ: Katherine the great white shark returns to Florida waters

PHOTOS: 14-foot great white shark spotted off Cape Canaveral

Thousands of blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters each year to mate and eat. 

While it's not uncommon to see sharks in the water, this photo is a powerful reminder that there's always a bigger predator out there. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 