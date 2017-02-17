Groups boycott business after owner hangs KKK sign

The banner, which read “Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall,” was hung early Thursday morning from the roof of one of the oldest buildings in Dahlonga, Georgia. (Photo: Cox Media Group)

By Nefertiti Jaquez

WSBTV.com

Several groups plan to boycott a business in Georgia after its owner hung a Ku Klux Klan banner.

Boycott advocates spoke Tuesday night at the University of North Georgia campus in Dahlonega.

The controversial banner, which read "Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall," was hung early last week from the roof of one of the oldest buildings in the city.

"We don't like racism. We don't tolerate it and we don't think this represents our community," organizer Jeremy White said.

The sign sparked protests in the town.

"It's a shame this has happened in our community. It makes me want to cry," resident Kenneth Aikens said.

The property manager said the sign had nothing to do with racism, and was meant to get city leaders' attention.

She said the owner, Roberta Green-Garrett, wants to develop the property, but the city is resisting.

City officials said Green-Garrett wants to tear down the building and replace it with a hotel.

Her applications have been denied by the City Council and the planning and zoning board.

The sign was taken down, but could go back up as early as Wednesday.

"We are really trying to direct all of the attention to the person responsible for bringing this spotlight to our beautiful town," White said.

Those at the meeting said if the sign goes back up they are prepared to protest and boycott a number of businesses Green-Garrett owns.

Green-Garrett did not immediately respond to requests for comment.