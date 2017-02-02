FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Sturgill Simpson and Chance the Rapper are set to perform at the awards show this month. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on the live telecast on Feb. 12. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The music world will congregate in Los Angeles Sunday when the 2017 Grammy Awards will be handed out. There will be performances by Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and others, plus special tributes to pop music icons Prince and George Michael.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s awards ceremony.

When is it?

The Grammys will be held Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is it being held?

The ceremony will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What channel?

The ceremony is on CBS. Click here for a list of CBS affiliates.

Is it being live-streamed?

Yes. Click here to stream the show live via the CBS website.

Who is performing?

Among the performers are:

A Tribe Called Quest

Adele

Alicia Keys

Anderson .Paak

Andra Day

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Carrie Underwood

Chance the Rapper

Cynthia Erivo

Daft Punk

Dave Grohl

Demi Lovato

Gary Clark Jr.

John Legend

Katy Perry

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lady Gaga

Little Big Town

Lukas Graham

Maren Morris

Metallica

Sturgill Simpson

The Weeknd

Tori Kelly

William Bell

Who is hosting?

James Corden will host this year. He takes over from LL Cool J who has hosted for the past four years.

Any tributes this year?

At least two – one for Prince, the other for George Michael. There could be others.

Who is nominated?

To no one’s surprise, Beyoncé leads the pack on nominations, with a total of nine. Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West each have eight, and Chance the Rapper has seven.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Album of the year:

• “25” — Adele

• “Lemonade” — Beyoncé

• “Purpose” — Justin Bieber

• “Views” — Drake

• “A Sailor's Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year:

• "Hello" — Adele

• "Formation" — Beyoncé

• "7 Years" — Lukas Graham

• "Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake

• "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year:

• "Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

• "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

• "I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

• "Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

• "7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

New artist:

• Kelsea Ballerini

• The Chainsmokers

• Chance the Rapper

• Maren Morris

• Anderson .Paak

Pop vocal album:

• “25” — Adele

• “Purpose” — Justin Bieber

• “Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

• “Confident” — Demi Lovato

• “This Is Acting” — Sia

Dance/electronic album:

• “Skin” — Flume

• “Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre

• “Epoch” — Tycho

• “Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future” — Underworld

• “Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Rock album:

• “California” — Blink-182

• “Tell Me I'm Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

• “Magma" — Gojira

• "Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco

• “Weezer” — Weezer

Alternative music album:

• “22, a Million” — Bon Iver

• “Blackstar” — David Bowie

• “The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

• “Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop

• “A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Urban contemporary album:

• “Lemonade” — Beyoncé

• “Ology” — Gallant

• “We Are King” — King

• “Malibu” — Anderson .Paak

• “Anti” — Rihanna

Rap performance:

• "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

• "Panda" — Desiigner

• "Pop Style" — Drake Featuring the Throne

• "All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

• "That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Country solo performance:

• "Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark

• "Vice" — Miranda Lambert

• "My Church" — Maren Morris

• "Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood

• "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

Jazz vocal album:

• “Sound of Red” — René Marie

• “Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

• “Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter

• “Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell

• “The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Gospel album:

• “Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.

• “Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar

• “A Worshipper's Heart [Live]” — Todd Dulaney

• “Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin

• “Demonstrate [Live]” — William Murphy

Contemporary Christian music album:

• “Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters

• “American Prodigal” — Crowder

• “Be One” — Natalie Grant

• “Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free

• “Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Latin pop album:

• "Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

• “Ilusión” — Gaby Moreno

• “Similares” — Laura Pausini

• “Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo

• “Buena Vida” — Diego Torres

American roots performance:

• "Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers

• "Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" — Blind Boys of Alabama

• "Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens

• "House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz

• "Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling):

• “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer

• “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

• “M Train” — Patti Smith

• “Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)

• “Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Song written for visual media:

• "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar). Track from: “Trolls”

• "Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots). Track from: “Suicide Squad”

• "Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk). Track from: “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

• "Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross). Track from: “Suicide Squad”

• "Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira). Track from: “Zootopia”

• "The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel). Track from: “Snowden”

Music video:

• "Formation" — Beyoncé

• "River" — Leon Bridges

• "Up & Up" — Coldplay

• "Gosh" — Jamie XX

• "Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Producer of the year, non-classical:

• Benny Blanco

• Greg Kurstin

• Max Martin

• Nineteen85

• Ricky Reed

Pop duo/group performance:

• “Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

• “7 Years” — Lukas Graham

• “Work” — Rihanna featuring Drake

• “Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

• “Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

• “Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Rock performance:

• “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

• “Don't Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé featuring Jack White

• “Blackstar” — David Bowie

• “The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)” — Disturbed

• “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Metal performance:

• “Shock Me” — Baroness

• “Silvera” — Gojira

• “Rotting In Vain” — Korn

• “Dystopia” — Megadeth

• “The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Rock song:

• “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

• “Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

• “Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

• “Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

• “My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

R&B performance:

• “Turnin' Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid

• “Permission” — Ro James

• “I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

• “Needed Me” — Rihanna

• “Cranes In the Sky” — Solange

Traditional R&B performance:

• “The Three Of Me” — William Bell

• “Woman's World” — BJ the Chicago Kid

• “Sleeping With the One I Love” — Fantasia

• “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

• “Can't Wait” — Jill Scott

R&B song:

• “Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)

• “Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

• “Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

• “Lake by the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

• “Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

R&B album:

• “In My Mind” — BJ the Chicago Kid

• “Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

• “Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin

• “Healing Season" — Mint Condition

• “Smoove Jones” — Mya

Rap/sung performance:

• “Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

• “Hotline Bling” — Drake

• “Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

• “Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream

• “Famous” — Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Rap song:

• “All the Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)

• “Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)

• “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

• “No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

• “Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream)

Rap album:

• “Coloring Book” — Chance the Rapper

• “And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul

• “Major Key” — DJ Khaled

• “Views” — Drake

• “Blank Face LP” — Schoolboy Q

• “The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Country duo/group performance:

• “Different For Girls” — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

• “21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

• “Setting the World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

• “Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

• “Think of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Country song:

• “Blue Ain't Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

• “Die a Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

• “Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

• “My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

• “Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Country album:

• “Big Day In a Small Town” — Brandy Clark

• “Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn

• “Hero” — Maren Morris

• “A Sailor's Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

• “Ripcord” — Keith Urban

New Age album:

• “Orogen” — John Burke

• “Dark Sky Island” — Enya

• “Inner Passion” — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

• “Rosetta” — Vangelis

• “White Sun II” - White Sun

Improvised jazz solo:

• “Countdown” — Joey Alexander, soloist

• “In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

• “We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist

• “I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

• “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Jazz instrumental album:

• “Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio

• “Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine

• “Sunday Night at the Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio

• “Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

• “Country For Old Men” — John Scofield

Large jazz ensemble album:

• “Real Enemies” — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

• “Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1” — John Beasley

• “Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles” — John Daversa

• “All L.A. Band” — Bob Mintzer

• “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band

Latin jazz album:

• “Entre Colegas” — Andy González

• “Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw” — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

• “Canto América” — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

• “30” — Trio Da Paz

• “Tribute to Irakere: Live In Marciac” — Chucho Valdés

Gospel performance/song:

• “It's Alright, It's OK” — Shirley Caesar featuring Anthony Hamilton

• “You're Bigger [Live]” — Jekalyn Carr

• “Made A Way [Live]” — Travis Greene

• "God Provides” — Tamela Mann

• “Better” — Hezekiah Walker

Contemporary Christian music performance/song:

• “Trust In You” — Lauren Daigle

• “Priceless” — For King & Country

• “King of the World” — Natalie Grant

• “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

• “Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

Roots gospel album:

• “Better Together” — Gaither Vocal Band

• “Nature's Symphony In 432” — The Isaacs

• “Hymns” — Joey+Rory

• “Hymns and Songs of Inspiration” — Gordon Mote

• “God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson” — (Various Artists)

Latin rock, urban or alternative album:

• “ilevitable” — ile

• “L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)” — Illya Kuryaki & the Valderamas

• “Buenaventura” — La Santa Cecilia

• “Los Rakas” — Los Rakas

• “Amor Supremo” — Carla Morrison

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano):

• “Raíces” — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

• “Hecho A Mano” — Joss Favela

• “Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernández

• “Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006.” — La Maquinaria Norteña

• “Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Tropical Latin album:

• “Conexión” — Fonseca

• “La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell” — Formell Y Los Van Van

• “35 Aniversario” — Grupo Niche

• “La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario” — La Sonora Santanera

• “Donde Están?” — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

American roots music:

• “Alabama at Night” — Robbie Fulks

• “City Lights” — Jack White

• “Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

• “Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

• “Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Americana album:

• “True Sadness” — The Avett Brothers

• “This Is Where I Live” — William Bell

• “The Cedar Creek Sessions” — Kris Kristofferson

• “The Bird & the Rifle” — Lori McKenna

• “Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

Bluegrass album:

• “Original Traditional” — Blue Highway

• “Burden Bearer” — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

• “The Hazel and Alice Sessions” — Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

• “North By South” — Claire Lynch

• “Coming Home” — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Traditional blues album:

• “Can't Shake This Feeling” — Lurrie Bell

• “Live at the Greek Theatre” — Joe Bonamassa

• “Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II)” — Luther Dickinson

• “The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers” — Vasti Jackson

• “Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

Contemporary blues album:

• “The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito

• “Love Wins Again” — Janiva Magness

• “Bloodline” — Kenny Neal

• “Give It Back to You” — The Record Company

• “Everybody Wants a Piece" — Joe Louis Walker

Folk album:

• “Silver Skies Blue” — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

• “Upland Stories” — Robbie Fulks

• “Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

• “Weighted Mind” — Sierra Hull

• “Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Regional roots music album:

• “Broken Promised Land” — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

• "It's a Cree Thing” — Northern Cree

• “E Walea” — Kalani Pe'a

• “Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

• “I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In the Evangeline Country” — (Various Artists)

Reggae album:

• “Sly & Robbie Presents ... Reggae For Her” — Devin Di Dakta & J.L

• “Rose Petals” — J Boog

• “Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

• “Everlasting” — Raging Fyah

• “Falling Into Place" — Rebelution

• “SOJA: Live In Virginia” — SOJA

World music album:

• “Destiny" — Celtic Woman

• “Walking In the Footsteps Of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

• “Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

• “Land Of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar

• “Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Children's album:

• “Explorer Of the World” — Frances England

• “Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

• “Novelties” — Recess Monkey

• “Press Play” — Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could

• “Saddle Up” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Comedy album:

• “… America … Great …” — David Cross

• “American Myth” — Margaret Cho

• “Boyish Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro

• “Live at the Apollo” — Amy Schumer

• “Talking For Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Musical theater album:

• "Bright Star"

• "The Color Purple”

• “Fiddler On the Roof”

• “Kinky Boots”

• “Waitress"

Compilation soundtrack for visual media:

• “Amy" (Various Artists)

• “Miles Ahead" (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

• “Straight Outta Compton” (Various Artists)

• “Suicide Squad” (Collector's Edition) (Various Artists)

• “Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1" (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media:

• “Bridge of Spies” — Thomas Newman, composer

• “Quentin Tarantino's the Hateful Eight" — Ennio Morricone, composer

• “The Revenant" — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

• “Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — John Williams, composer

• “Stranger Things Volume 1" — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

• “Stranger Things Volume 2” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Instrumental composition:

• “Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer

• "The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer

• "Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer

• “L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock" Versione Integrale — Ennio Morricone, composer

• “Spoken at Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer

Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella:

• “Ask Me Now” — John Beasley, arranger

• "Good Swing Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger

• "Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger

• “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger

• "We Three Kings” — Ted Nash, arranger

• “You And I" — Jacob Collier, arrange

Arrangement, instruments and vocals:

• “Do You Hear What I Hear?” — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)

• “Do You Want To Know a Secret” — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)

• “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

• “I'm a Fool to Want You” — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)

• “Somewhere (Dirty Blvd)” (Extended Version) — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)

Recording package:

• “Anti” (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)

• “Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

• “Human Performance” — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

• “Sunset Motel” — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

• “22, A Million” — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Boxed or special limited edition package:

• “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

• “401 Days” — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

• “I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It” (Box Set) — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

• “Paper Wheels” (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

• “Tug of War” (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Album notes:

• “The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection” — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)

• “The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp” — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)

• “Ork Records: New York, New York” — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)

• “Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

• “Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900” — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical album:

• “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12” (Collector's Edition) (Bob Dylan)

• “Music Of Morocco From the Library of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959” (Various Artists)

• “Ork Records: New York, New York” (Various Artists)

• “Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983” (Vladimir Horowitz)

• “Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & the Phonograph, 1890-1900” (Various Artists)

Engineered album, non-classical:

• “Are You Serious” — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)

• “Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

• “Dig In Deep” — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)

• “Hit N Run Phase Two” — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)

• “Undercurrent” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer of the year, non-classical:

• Benny Blanco

• Greg Kurstin

• Max Martin

• Nineteen85

• Ricky Reed

Videoed recording:

• “Cali Coast” (Psionics ) — Josh Williams, er (Soul Pacific)

• “Heavy Star Movin'” (staRo ) — staRo, er (The Silver Lake Chorus)

• “Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five” (Timo Maas & James Teej ) — Timo Maas & James Teej, ers (Paul McCartney & Wings)

• “Only” (Kaskade x Lipless ) — Ryan Raddon, er (Ry X)

• “Tearing Me Up” (RAC ) — André Allen Anjos, er (Bob Moses)

• “Wide Open” (Joe Goddard ) — Joe Goddard, er (The Chemical Brothers)

Surround sound album:

• “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

• “Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard” — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)

• “Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ...” — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)

• “Primus & the Chocolate Factory” (5.1 Surround Sound Edition) — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)

• “Reflections” — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

Engineered album, classical:

• “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

• “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

• “Reflections” — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

• “Shadow of Sirius” — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Jerry F. Junkin & the University Of Texas Wind Ensemble)

• “Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the year, classical:

• Blanton Alspaugh

• David Frost

• Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

• Judith Sherman

• Robina G. Young

Orchestral performance:

• “Bates: Works for Orchestra” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

• “Ibert: Orchestral Works” — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande)

• “Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100” — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)

• “Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms” — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)

• “Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Opera recording:

• “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

• “Handel: Giulio Cesare” — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico)

• “Higdon: Cold Mountain” — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers)

• “Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt)

• “Szymanowski: Król Roger” — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra of the Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)

Choral performance:

• “Himmelrand” — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble)

• “Janáček: Glagolitic Mass” — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor)

• “Lloyd: Bonhoeffer” — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; the Crossing)

• “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1” — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

• “Steinberg: Passion Week” — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance:

• “Fitelberg: Chamber Works” — ARC Ensemble

• “Reflections” — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene

• “Serious Business” — Spektral Quartet

• “Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion

• “Trios From Our Homelands” — Lincoln Trio

Classical instrumental solo:

• “Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2” — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony)

• “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

• “Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy” — Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

• “Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9” - Kristian Bezuidenhout

• “1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2” - Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Classical solo vocal album:

• “Monteverdi” — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)

• “Mozart: The Weber Sisters” — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)

• “Schumann & Berg” — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

• “Shakespeare Songs” — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

• “Verismo” — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)

Classical compendium:

• “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

• “Gesualdo” — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer

• “Vaughan Williams: Discoveries” — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer

• “Wolfgang: Passing Through” — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers; (Various Artists)

• “Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers

Contemporary classical composition:

• “Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology” — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

• “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• “Higdon: Cold Mountain” — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist (Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Jay Hunter Morris, Emily Fons, Isabel Leonard, Nathan Gunn & the Santa Fe Opera)

• “Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto” — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia)

• “Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky” — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)

Music film:

• “I'll Sleep When I'm Dead: Steve Aoki” — Justin Krook, director; Brent Almond, Matt Colon, David Gelb, Ryan Kavanaugh, Happy Walters & Matthew Weaver, producers

• “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, producers

• “Lemonade” — Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph, directors; Beyoncé Knowles Carter, producer

• “The Music of Strangers” — Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble Morgan Neville, director; Caitrin Rogers, producer

• “American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry” — George J. Flanigen IV, director; John Burke & Lindsey Clark, producers