Updated: 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Najja Parker
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have you seen Google's homepage today? It’s all about Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to obtain a pilot’s license.
The search engine, which sometimes uses its homepage to honor prominent figures, is highlighting the pioneering aviator, who would have been 125 years old today.
Born in 1982, the Atlanta, Texas-native made history when she became the first African American woman to earn a pilot’s license at age 29.
She traveled to France to get her license, since U.S. flight schools didn’t admit women or black people.
For the next five years, she perfected her craft by taking classes and starring in airshows until her tragic death in 1936. She died when she was thrown from a plane during an accident.
Since her death, she has been honored by the National Aviation Hall of Fame, multiple airports and schools across the nation and now Google.
Coleman’s animated doodle can be seen at Google’s doodle archive.
