Google Hangouts revamped; look for Chat, Meet features

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Google Hangouts will have two new features that makes the app more business user-friendly, the company announced Thursday.

Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat have been added to the app, according to Google. Hangouts Chat will allow users to start a thread and include Google Docs documents in the thread.

Hangouts Meet allows users to create video meetings by using a shared link, Google said. The company said that an invitation to join a meeting can come from email, a Google Calendar entry or from a shared link in Hangout messages.

The new features are only available to G suite users.

For more information on the new features, see Google.