Girl's hair pulled out at school during P.E.

By Carl Willis

A mother is upset after, she says, her daughter’s hair was pulled out during gym class at school.

The incident happened last Friday at Porterdale Elementary School in Covington, Georgia.

The school claims it was a freak accident that happened during a volleyball game.

"My hair got caught in the net and I didn’t realize it until I jumped for the ball," 6-year-old Ariel Glover said.

Several of her braids were ripped from her head when she jumped, leaving her with a bald patch.

"It hurt me to know that she felt that," the child’s mother, Britney Baker, said, adding that she was disturbed by the way the physical education teacher handled the situation.

"It took her 30 minutes for her home (room) teacher to come in and get her and notice the severity of her injuries and say, ‘No you should have followed protocol and taken her to the nurse when it happened,’" Baker said.

A Newton County school system spokesperson said protocol was followed and that Ariel was given ice for her head and that she was taken to the nurse immediately.

"The safety of our students is our No. one priority," the school said in a statement. "The school administration’s review of the incident confirmed this was an unfortunate accident."

Baker said the accident could have been avoided. She said the net was tied to a fixed basketball goal an therefore it couldn’t break away in an emergency.

"So that’s a safety hazard by itself," Baker said.

There is a chance Ariel’s hair will be permanently damaged.

"If it’s permanent nerve damage, then her hair will not return," Baker said.

Ariel returned to school Wednesday. Her mother said she need to see a specialist about her hair.